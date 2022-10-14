AP govt not averse to Amaravati development: YV Subba Reddy

Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman and regional coordinator of YSR Congress Party for north Andhra, YV Subba Reddy, on Friday clarified that the state government was not averse to development of Amaravati.

Talking to media persons here, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy only wanted uniform development in all regions. “For the same reason, the government decided to have the AP Legislative Assembly and Council in Amaravati. As for Visakhapatnam, it is well developed in all sectors and it is the people who desire it to be made as the executive capital. Our party favours the city since it has all the resources and the capital can come up without any additional expenditure. The judicial capital will be located in Kurnool and we are committed to set up all the three capitals–Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool,” he stated.

