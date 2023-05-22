Jangaon: Minister Errabelli promises employment to 20,000 women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at a meeting in Palakurthi constituency on Monday.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said he would strive to get employment to 20,000 women in Palakurthi constituency and make the constituency a model for the entire State.

His dedication has paved the way for women to secure employment as the Errabelli Charitable Trust is equipping these women with tailoring skills.

Addressing BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam meetings at Padmati Thanda and Singarajupalle in Devaruppula mandal in the district on Monday, Rao made a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, pointing out that the Centre was burdening the common man with skyrocketing prices.

He also questioned the track record of parties that have been in power for 70 years, emphasizing the need for skepticism when it comes to their lofty promises.

Rao expressed his firm belief that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would continue to drive progress and implement welfare programmes.

He urged the party workers to stand by their leader, safeguarding both the State and the visionary who guided its formation.

He denounced the opposition’s deceptive tactics and their spread of falsehoods during elections and proudly highlighted the Telangana government’s achievements in different fields.

“The State of Telangana has blossomed, setting an example for the entire nation, with its villages serving as the backbone of progress,” Rao said, acknowledging that there was still more work to be done which could be achieved only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.