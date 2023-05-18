Foundation stone will soon be laid for mini textile park at Kodakandla: Errabelli

The Minister for Industries and IT had extended his cooperation in getting necessary permissions for establishing the mini textile park, said Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Thursday that the foundation stone would soon be laid for the mini textile park proposed to be set up at Kodakandla of Palakurti Constituency.

He reviewed progress of the preparatory works at the proposed site with the officials concerned. The mini textile park was coming up at Kodakandla as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister for Industries and IT had extended his cooperation in getting necessary permissions for establishing the mini textile park, Dayakar Rao said. Even the land acquisition was completed for establishing the park. The Minister said the handloom workers in surrounding areas of Kodakandla had hitherto been migrating to places like Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Surat. The establishment of a mini-park on the lines of the one in Sircilla would help ensure better employment opportunities for them, he said.

