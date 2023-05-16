Balagam singer couple’s son transforms from car driver to car owner, benefits from ‘Dalit Bandhu’ Scheme

Balagam singer couple's son, Sudarshan, who worked as a car driver, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and received a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Pastam Mogili and Komuramma receive Dalit Bandhu documents from Collector Pravinya on Tuesday.

Warangal: The singer couple that delivered a soul-stirring dirge in the final scene of the movie ‘Balagam’ now have a reason to celebrate. Their son, Sudarshan, who worked as a car driver, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and received a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh. This assistance has allowed him to transition from being a car driver to becoming a car owner.

The renowned singer couple, Pastam Mogilaiah and his wife Komuramma, gained widespread fame through their song in the recently released movie ‘Balagam‘. Hailing from the ‘Beda Budaga Jangala’ community, which is listed as a Scheduled Caste (SC), the couple has been making a living by singing songs for the past two decades. While their talent had garnered recognition from various sources, it was their song in ‘Balagam’ that propelled them to great popularity.

Despite their newfound recognition, the family had been facing financial instability. To exacerbate their situation, Mogilaiah suffered a severe health crisis during the pandemic, with his kidneys failing and requiring dialysis. Struggling to cope with the mounting medical expenses, their plight was brought to light by ‘Telangana Today’ a month ago. Responding to this news feature, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao intervened and instructed officials to provide financial assistance to Sudarshan under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Sudarshan, having previously worked as a driver, expressed his desire to own a car.

Their dreams became a reality when District Collector P Pravinya handed over the necessary documents sanctioning the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ assistance to the family on Tuesday. Expressing their gratitude, the Mogilaiah family thanked Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for his support.

Mogilaiah and Komuramma’s folk performances were documented as a project by the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) in 1998. A decade ago, the couple mesmerized audiences with their captivating performances during the ATA and TANA celebrations held in Jangaon and Warangal. Their unwavering dedication to their craft earned them the prestigious ‘Keerthi Puraskaram’ award in March of this year.