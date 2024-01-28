| Janhvi Kapoor Stuns Everyone With Her Look At 69th Filmfare Awards

Janhvi Kapoor stuns everyone with her look at 69th Filmfare Awards

The actress looked stunning in a black dress with sheer sleeves and a corset belt detail.

By ANI Published Date - 28 January 2024, 01:18 PM

Photo: X

Gandhinagar: Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat.

The actress looked stunning in a black dress with sheer sleeves and a corset belt detail.

The evening was filled with excitement, from Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana’s lively hosting to Shantanu and Nikhil’s fascinating fashion presentation, which featured Janhvi Kapoor as the showstopper, and Parthiv Gohil’s mesmerising musical concert.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning in a black net gown, while Zareen Khan dazzled in a scarlet Anarkali suit.

Karan Johar stunned everyone in his black and golded suit set. Isha Talwar looked beautiful in white gown with a flower at the top.

Also walking down the red carpet were Shaleena Nathani, singer Parthiv Gohil, Sonal Kukreja, Nehal Chudasama and Manasi Parekh. Singer Parthiv Gohil posed alongside Manasi Parekh at the red carpet.

From ‘Sam Bahadur’ winning in three technical categories to ‘Jawan’ winning for Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action, the curtain raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards, witnessed it all.

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday. Ganesh Acharya won the Best Choreography Award for his work on the track ‘What Jhumka?’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. ’12th Fail’ took home the trophy for Best Editing, whereas SRK’s ‘Jawan’ was the winner of Best Special Effects (visual) and Best Action.

‘Animal’ received the award for Best Background Score and the Best Sound Design Award was shared by ‘Animal’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

The awards in the popular as well as critics category will be announced today. The curtain raiser event was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Exhibition and Convention Centre, Gandhinagar. The main event of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 will be held on January 28.