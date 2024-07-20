Jarange launches fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Says he had to take the step as Maharashtra government failed to fulfil promise on reservation issue

By PTI Published Date - 20 July 2024, 02:19 PM

File Photo

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday launched a fresh indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of the Maratha community members.

Launching the fast in his native Antarwali Sarati village in the district, he said he had to undertake this step as the Maharashtra government has failed to fulfil the promise on the reservation issue.

Earlier, Jarange had suspended his indefinite fast over the reservation issue on June 13, six days after launching it, and set a deadline of one month before the government to accept the community’s demands.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jarange said, “I had to launch this fast as the government did not keep its word. I will continue the strike till my death.”

He said a crucial meeting will be held on August 29, where the Maratha community will decide whether to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

During the indefinite fast, he would undertake a State-wide tour from August 7-13, he said. “I will tour Maharashtra in an ambulance and address meetings. Following this, a series of meetings will be held at Antarwali Sarati from August 14 to 20 to discuss Assembly polls. On August 29, if the community decides against fielding any candidate, we will not field any. But we will then work towards defeating those who oppose Maratha reservation and support them who are in its favour,” he said.

He urged the Maratha community members to collect data on probable candidates to be fielded in the assembly polls, so that discussion can be held on them between August 14 and 20.

He further said the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were trying to take advantage of his agitation.

“The Mahayuti wants me to field 288 candidates in the elections, while the MVA hopes that I would support it instead. But I know their tricks and I will not let their plans succeed,” he said.

He alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government launched the ‘Ladki Bahin’ and ‘Ladka Bhau’ schemes in view of the upcoming elections.

“There were several welfare schemes that were shut down in the past,” he said.

Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of betraying the Dhangar community by failing to include them in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, and alleged that OBC leaders were trying to create discord between Marathas and OBCs.

On the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s plan to launch ‘Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra’ on the reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra, he said, “We expect that Ambedkar will support us as he is the leader of the poor and weaker sections of the society.”