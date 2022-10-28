Jason Shah roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heera Mandi’?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies are chock-a-block varied characters with a wide emotional range. So, even though his movies are full of grandeur and set in different eras, the emotions and characters of the people in those stories are ones we can relate to and love to watch on the big screen. And now, a little birdie has dropped a hint that Jason Shah would appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film.

Since ‘Bigg Boss 10’, Jason Shah has carved himself a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Ever since, the actor has continued to wow the audience with each new performance. Jason has worked in numerous industries, including television. He has played every role imaginable, from a ruthless antagonist to a heartthrob that made girls completely fall in love with him.

And now we heard whispers of Jason Shah being cast for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project, ‘Heera Mandi’, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha. However, Jason hasn’t yet confirmed it.

We can’t wait to watch Jason become one of the iconic magical characters in a first-ever Bhansali-helmed Netflix series.

On the work front, Jason was seen on TV shows like ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ and ‘Barrister Babu’. Apart from that, he has also been part of movies like ‘Partner’ and ‘Fitoor’.