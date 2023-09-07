‘Jawan’ packs early shows, sparks mass hysteria on first day

Social media is proof that after the mammoth success of ‘Pathaan’, SRK is back again with a gigantic blockbuster ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, on the big screen.

Mumbai: The king Shah Rukh Khan is back again with a blockbuster titled ‘Jawan’, which on its first day of release on Thursday went full house on an early morning show and even went on to create mass hysteria among fans.

Videos are doing the rounds on social media, where as early as press shows which started at 6.00 a.m. to the first day, the first show for fans was swamped. A video shows the entire theatre dancing to ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from the film.

Another clip shows confetti being thrown, cheering, whistling and screaming as SRK dances on the track.

A gigantic poster cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in another clip outside a theatre and his fans are seen screaming their lungs out for their favourite actor.

A video from Jaipur shows fans with dholaks walking round the cinema theatre as they are all set to watch ‘Jawan’. The video shared is from a handle @yagaa.

The video was captioned as: “Mass hysteria in Jaipur. Biggest megastar of Bollywood, only SRK can pull this much crowd.

With the buzz that is created, it seems that ‘Jawan’ will even break the record of ‘Pathaan’, which turned out to be this year’s biggest money minter at the box-office.

Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on 7 September.