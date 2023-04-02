KTR’s stand on Visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation hailed

VV Lakshminarayana said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should follow KT Rama Rao and take the same stand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Appreciating the demand by Telangana minister and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samiti, KT Rama Rao, to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant and extend financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to put it back on rails, the former joint director of CBI, VV Lakshminarayana said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should follow the former and take the same stand.

He welcomed KTR demand to drop the privatisation move of the steel plant here on Saturday and suggested that in case the Centre did not budge, Telangana government could also participate in the bid to supply raw material and provide working capital for the steel plant.