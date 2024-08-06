Son of Telangana NRI who died in Saudi Arabia misses last glimpse of father due to visa issues

Mohammed Sharif, died within four days of his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 6 August 2024, 05:58 PM

Stranded son Mohammed Munna after losing his father in Saudi

Jeddah: Mohammed Munna, the son of Mohammed Sharif, who was found dead in a park in Riyadh, is in a state of shock and despair as the body was repatriated by the time he reached Riyadh to have a last glimpse of his father.

Sharif had died within four days of his arrival in Saudi Arabia. However, he was identified only 45 days after his death and the body was repatriated last week.

Also Read Telangana NRI dies at park four days after landing in Saudi Arabia; body gets identified 45 days later

Sharif, a native of Kamareddy district had come to work as a driver in a cleaning company in Riyadh on June 3, and informed his family back in India the same day that he had arrived safely in Saudi.

However, he went incommunicado since then with the family finding his mobile number switched off. Four days later on June 7, his body was found in the Aziziah park in the city, but he was identified only recently.

In the meanwhile, his son Munna, who was working in Al Baha also in Saudi Arabia but about 900 km from Riyadh, came to know about his father’s death through his mother.

“I was desperate to travel Riyadh to have a last glimpse of him. However, I am not in possession of an Iqama (residency visa), which is mandatory for expatriates, and this prevented me from travelling to Riyadh,” he told ‘Telangana Today’.

Munna did not give up and after so many efforts, finally managed to reach Riyadh but only to find that his father’s body was sent home.

Now without any money, as he claims that his employer has not paid him for the last few months, nor any shelter, Munna is struggling to travel back home to India.

According to him, his employer is facing some cases, and his firm has been blacklisted, thus none of his employees can travel abroad or renew the Iqama.