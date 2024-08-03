Telangana NRI dies at park four days after landing in Saudi Arabia; body gets identified 45 days later

Mohammed Sharif (39) from Telangana's Kamareddy district, who landed in Saudi Arabia, was found dead at a park, just 4 days after his arrival. However, his body was identified 45 days after his death.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 3 August 2024, 05:00 PM

Mohammed Sharif

Jeddah: A Telangana NRI died within four days of his arrival in Saudi Arabia. However, he was identified only 45 days after his death and the body was repatriated two days ago.

Mohammed Sharif (39), a native of Kamareddy district came to work as a driver in a cleaning company in Riyadh on June 3, informed his family the same day that he had arrived safely in Saudi. However, he was incommunicado since then with the family finding his mobile number switched off.

Four days later on June 7, a body was found in the Aziziah park in the city. The man had died of a heart attack, according to medical reports. The police ascertained that the deceased was an Indian national but none came forward to claim the body. Subsequently, the police contacted noted Indian social worker Shihab Kottukad to find out about the relatives of the deceased. Based on his biometric details, his passport address was traced and the family was informed about the demise.In the mean time, Shafi was notified as an absconder (Huroob) by his employer as he had failed to report to work. Since there was a Huroob notification, there was a hurdle in repatriation of the body, which was revoked, said Shihab Kottukad who completed the required legal formalities to repatriate the body with the support of the Indian Embassy.