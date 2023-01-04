Jeremy Renner shares hospital selfie following snow plow accident

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 AM, Wed - 4 January 23

Washington: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who suffered from a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year’s Day, has shared a selfie from his hospital bed, thanking everyone for their “kind words.”

Taking to Instagram, Renner shared the picture along with the caption, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The comments section of the social media post was filled with wishes from several Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Taika Watiti and Orlando Bloom among others.

While Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” for his ‘Avengers’ co-star, Pratt commented, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

According to Fox News, Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno, reported Fox News.

The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

A source told People magazine on Monday that Renner’s injuries were “extensive.” The actor’s rep shared that Renner is “receiving excellent care.”

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with ‘Thor’ (2011) and ‘The Avengers’ (2012).

He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series ‘Hawkeye’. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2008) and ‘The Town’ (2010).