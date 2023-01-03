Rakul Preet uploads some sultry beach photographs to Instagram

Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: To relax and kick off the New Year right, celebrities have jetted off to a variety of far-flung destinations. Rakul Preet Singh rang in the New Year at Phuket, Thailand.

The diva has been updating followers on Instagram with her vacation activities. If we judge by her latest postings, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ star’s fashion sense has been spot on.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a few flirty and fun beach photographs on the social media platform. The actor was a ray of sunshine in an orange matching bralette, skirt, and jacket from The Iaso’s Saki line. The outfit is priced at Rs 14,999 on their website. “Kickstarted the year with a bright and Sunny beach day with laughter, positivity and love for all of you (sic),” Rakul captioned her post.

Fans adored Rakul’s most recent look but earlier she revealed images from her New Year’s Eve celebration. The actor was the centre of attention while donning a rather translucent and glittery outfit.

“Mantra for 2023… Always keep the child in you alive… smile, laugh, imagine, create, grow and live freely. Happy new year to all you lovely people (sic),” the actor shared with her followers.

While some online trolls mocked her for wearing a transparent suit, others praised her sense of style.

Rakul will next be seen in ‘Chhatriwali’, following her five releases in 2022. Additionally, she co-stars in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ opposite Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

