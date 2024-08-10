Jessica Alba has ceremony at home for Lion’s Gate portal

Alba shared a series of Instagram photos from her ceremony, featuring crystals, lit candles, and her written manifestations. She also included a video where she discussed the "auspicious" nature of the Lion’s Gate portal and the significance of the dates adding up to 888.

By IANS Published Date - 10 August 2024, 11:20 AM

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jessica Alba shared that she had a “little ceremony” at her home to honour the Lion’s Gate portal, an annual astrological event peaking on August 8.

Alba took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself from the ceremony, where she had crystals, lit candles, wrote manifestations and also shared a clip, where she is seen talking about about how it’s an “auspicious” time with the Lion’s Gate portal and the dates adding up to 888.

Also Read Jessica Alba’s kids are nervous about returning to school

She wrote: “8 8 8 (2024: 2+2+4=8) Yesterday, we had a little ceremony at my house in honour of #LionsGate with Jill from the @spiritdaughter Lion’s Gate – which historically occurs when the star Sirius, the Earth and the Sun in Leo align – is all about amplifying your vibration and calling in even greater abundance in all forms.”

The actress added: “With the help of the gate opening, we can transcend any energy and vibrate our existence to another level.”

She shared that the energy of this time helps “super boost” manifestations.

The actress shared the “rule of thumb”.

“Not only during Lions Gate – you want to match your vibrational frequency with whatever it is you’re calling in. One of the baseline rules of attraction is to put yourself in the state of what you’re trying to attract…

“So focus on what it would feel like to have what it is you want – really feel whatever it is you’re trying to create or call in – and that’s the feeling / vibrational frequency you’re going to attract While the peak was yesterday, you can work with this energy through the 12th of this month.”

She urged all to “meditate under the sun, write emotionally charged manifestations and open your heart through gratitude and love”.

“It will change your vibration and you will receive what it is you need C The best way to create abundance is to focus on the abundance you already have.”