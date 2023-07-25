Jharkhand: 11-year-old boy strangulated by stepmother

The stepmother was arrested after police recovered the body of the boy on Tuesday morning, police said

By PTI Published Date - 05:26 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Medininagar: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangulated by his stepmother in Jharkhand‘s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Manhun village in Chatarpur police station area, they said.

The stepmother was arrested after police recovered the body of the boy on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim’s father married the accused after his first wife died of snakebite about 10 years back.

On Monday night, the accused had a fight with the victim, and after attacking him with an iron rod, she allegedly strangulated him to death.

Police said they were interrogating the accused.