Jharkhand cops seize 16,500 beer bottles worth Rs 28 lakh from truck

The driver, Fani Ram (50), hailing from Kanjkiro village under Narayanpur police station in Bokaro district, was arrested for failing to produce valid documents, Rajak said

By PTI Published Date - 09:34 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Representational Image

Ramgarh: As many as 16,500 bottles worth around Rs 28 lakh was seized from a truck on Ranchi-Patna national highway under Kuju outpost police station of Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.

Kishore Kumar Rajak, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Ramgarh, said the truck, on its way to Hazaribag from Bokaro, was intercepted on NH-33 under Kuju outpost police station.

The driver, Fani Ram (50), hailing from Kanjkiro village under Narayanpur police station in Bokaro district, was arrested for failing to produce valid documents, Rajak said.

Also Read Scientists find way to make tasty non-alcoholic beers