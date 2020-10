The state now has 11,243 active coronavirus cases, while 73,428 people have been cured of the disease so far.

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,400 on Saturday as 736 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the state’s coronavirus death toll to 729, he said.

The state now has 11,243 active coronavirus cases, while 73,428 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

A total of 28,100 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.