‘Ji Huzoor’ is rare break-free moment Kaza prisoners experience: Ranbir Kapoor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer ‘Shamshera’. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster ‘Sanju’, digitally launched the first song of ‘Shamshera’, ‘Ji Huzoor’. The song presents tribal warlord Shamshera’s son Balli, played by Ranbir, entertaining the kids of the brutal Kaza fort prison before they all return to their lives of oppression and torture in the hands of the evil and ruthless Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt.

While revealing details of ‘Ji Huzoor’, Ranbir says, “Kaza is essentially a brutal prison for the tribe that has been captured and being tortured continuously. Balli is someone who, despite all the oppression and humiliation that he has faced, is full of life. He is mischievous and the kids of Kaza look up to him and he loves them dearly. The kids and he form a gang and they bring some life in the dark Kaza where people are simply suffering in the hands of this evil person, Shuddh Singh, played by the one and only Sanjay Dutt!”

He adds, “When ‘Ji Huzoor’ comes in the film, it is that one rare break-free moment that Kaza, Balli and the kids of this prison experience. It’s a very sweet song which shows Balli’s relationship with the kids. In the song you will see Balli doing random, funny things so that he can entertain the kids and lighten them up before they all go back to the harsh realities of their lives.”

Director Karan Malhotra further explains the importance of the song in Shamshera’s narrative saying, “‘Ji Huzoor’ is a fun-filled song representing the bond between Balli and his little friends. Despite surviving behind the oppressive walls of the fort of Kaza, Balli and his band of little bandits share a relationship of warm mischief. ‘Ji Huzoor’ is Balli’s unique way of showing the kids that they are free to express themselves in their rare moments of happiness.”

The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

Watch the video here: