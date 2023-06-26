JIBS delegation presents groundbreaking roadmap for inclusive education at UN Academic Meeting

JIBS delegation spearheaded by its founder and Principal Director, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni presented the blueprint during the 2023 annual meeting program of the Academic Council on the United Nations System which was held on June 21 and 22, 2023 in Washington DC.

By IANS Updated On - 12:30 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

New Delhi: In a rare academic feat, a delegation from the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) at O.P Jindal University presented a holistic academic blueprint for societal peace through social inclusion and educational curriculum at the United States Institute of Peace last week.

Sahni emphasised the necessity of embedding Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations in school curriculums.

“In order to cultivate a future generation equipped to address global challenges, it is imperative to integrate the SDGs established by the United Nations into school curriculums,” Sahni asserted.

“In today’s interconnected and diverse world, it is imperative that we cultivate an inclusive and equitable educational environment that reflects the varied identities and experiences of our students. By integrating the SDGs into our curriculums, we not only provide a comprehensive understanding of global challenges, but we also foster empathy, cultural awareness, and a sense of social responsibility. This approach empowers our students to become active agents of change, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to address complex issues and create a more sustainable and just future for all,” Sahni added.

The session also highlighted how traditional Indian institutions like Gurukuls and Buddhist learning centers fostered a holistic approach to education, focusing on the overall development of scholars. It emphasised how these institutions provided a comprehensive framework that integrated physical, intellectual, moral, and spiritual aspects of learning. It also recognised the interconnectedness of knowledge, focusing not only on academic disciplines but also on character building and ethical values.

The session also included faculty members from JIBS, each shedding light on crucial aspects of societal peace, social inclusion, and the transformation needed within the educational curriculum.

Prof. (Dr) Mohita Junnarkar, Professor and Assistant Dean – Research at JIBS highlighted the importance of self-awareness and reflection in nurturing mindfulness and lawfulness among students.

“Training students on self-awareness and self-reflection will enhance mindfulness and lawfulness”, she affirmed.

Shifting the focus to rehabilitation services, Dr Vipin Vijay Nair, Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean-Academics at JIBS underlined their crucial role in promoting social inclusion and empowering victims of societal injustice.

He commented, “The integrated rehabilitation services will empower victims, restore their dignity, and promote their social inclusion by providing holistic care and enabling them to build sustainable futures.”

Furthermore, Professor Garima Jain, Assistant Professor at Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) addressed the daunting challenge of achieving SDG5, Gender Equality, amid prevalent rape culture and gender stereotypes.

She noted, “Achieving SDG5 is a far-fetched goal until we address the rape culture, gender stereotypes in a patriarchal structure of the society.”