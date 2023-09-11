‘Jigarthanda Double X’ a creatively satisfying experience: Karthik Subbaraj

By PTI Published Date - 05:27 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Chennai: Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj said filming for “Jigarthanda Double X” has been a “creatively satisfying” process and he is confident the movie will be an exciting experience for the audiences as well.

“Jigarthanda Double X”, a Tamil action gangster drama starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, is a prequel to the 2014 blockbuster “Jigarthanda”.

The teaser of the pan-India film was released on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Dhanush (Tamil), Mahesh Babu (Telugu), Dulquer Salmaan (Malayalam), Rakshit Shetty (Kannada).

“The film is a creatively satisfying experience for all of us. We had shot ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ in some of the most exotic locations. I am sure we are going to present a very exciting experience to the audience. I sincerely thank my actors, technicians and all others who supported this huge project,” Subbaraj said in a statement.

“Jigarthanda Double X”, extensively shot in locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under the banners of Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations, respectively.

National Award winner Tirru is the cinematographer, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is in charge of editing. The makers have locked the Diwali release for the movie. It will also be released in Hindi and Telugu.

The original “Jigarthanda” revolved around a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.