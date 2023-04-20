Game Changer (RC15) shoot’s latest update is here

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:07 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Game Changer (RC15) is Ram Charan’s upcoming film under the direction of Kollywood star director Shankar. There are huge expectations around this film since it is Ram Charan’s immediate film after the global success of RRR. Reaching those expectations, the makers recently released a title glimpse video and a stylish poster of Ram Charan, which made the fans much more excited for the film.

Game Changer is being made on a huge budget of 200 crores. It is well known to us all that Shankar always made grand films, despite his last successes and failures. Shankar is once again trusting his guts and content to spend a huge amount of money and numerous days on Game Changer.

Game Changer recently completed a song in its last schedule in Hyderabad. The next schedule is going to be a grand climax fight scene, which is planned for about two weeks of shooting. Around 800 to 1000 stuntmen are going to participate in this huge action scene. Another latest update from the internal sources of RC15 says that the film’s production still has 60 more days left. The makers of Game Changer are planning to arrange continuous schedules for the next couple of months with minimal breaks.

Game Changer is written by the young Kollywood filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Dil Raju is producing the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Kiara Advani is the female lead. Thaman is composing the music for the film. Game Changer will be released for Pongal 2024 in multiple languages worldwide.