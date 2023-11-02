Jio Glass: This New Technology Offers Mixed Reality (Physical & Digital) | Reliance Jio

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:49 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Jio Glass is all about Mixed Reality. It’s not just augmented reality or virtual reality; it’s a blend of both, where the real and digital worlds interact. It combines physical reality and digital content, allowing you to interact with real-world and virtual objects. Unlike virtual reality, which immerses you entirely in a digital world, or augmented reality, which overlays digital content on your surroundings, Mixed Reality seamlessly integrates both worlds.

