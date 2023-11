Reliance Jio’s New ‘JioPhone Prima’ Launched At Rs. 2599 | Technology News Today

The 'JioPhone Prima' by Reliance Jio is now available for purchase at Rs 2,599 through key retail stores and online platforms such as Reliance Digital, JioMart, and Amazon.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

The ‘JioPhone Prima’ by Reliance Jio is now available for purchase at Rs 2,599 through key retail stores and online platforms such as Reliance Digital, JioMart, and Amazon. It operates on the Kai-OS platform, offering access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Voice Assistant.