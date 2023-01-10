Jio launches True 5G services in Warangal, Karimnagar

Starting January 10, the network users in two cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Warangal/Karimnagar: Reliance Jio has launched its ‘True 5G services’ in Warangal and Karimnagar cities on Tuesday, and become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in these cities.

Jio’s True 5G services were launched in six more cities today across four states of Assam (Guwahati), Karnataka (Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, and Belgaum), Kerala (Chertala), and Maharashtra (Solapur). With this, 93 cities across India now have Jio’s True 5G services, according to a press note. Jio launched its True 5G services in Hyderabad on November 10 last year.

Starting January 10, Jio users in Warangal and Karimnagar will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost. To get 5G services customers do not need to change their SIM cards.