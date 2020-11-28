Jiyaguda corporator banks on development activities in division

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Jiyaguda division TRS candidate Mithra Krishna expressed confidence that people will vote TRS to power with absolute majority in the GHMC elections. Krishna performed a special puja to the deity at Darbar Maisamma Temple near Karwan and kicked off the campaign for the day.

He conducted door-to-door campaign in Om Shanthi Nagar, Banjawadi, Sathyanarayana Nagar and other localities in the division and explained to the voters about the growth that took place in Jiyaguda.

Mithra said people were aware of the development and infrastructure that took place in the division and said Jiyaguda witnessed development after the TRS came to power. Under the TRS government’s flagship programmes, 840 double bedroom houses were built for the poor in Jiyaguda besides laying 100 ft road from Puranapul Chowrasta, water pipeline works worth Rs 2.7 crore, construction of community halls in Indira Nagar, Durga Nagar and Ranganath Nagar, the municipal division witnessed considerable growth and infrastructure. He said people from the low-lying areas were severely affected by the recent floods and Rs 10,000 financial aid to the victims came as a big relief for them. He added that the government would resume the flood relief aid from December 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .