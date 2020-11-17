JNTU-H first-year classes to commence from Dec 1

To start with, the colleges will be holding orientation classes (induction programme) for about one week or 10 days where students will be familiarised with the college.

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will commence classwork for newly admitted students in the first-year undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses for the academic year 2020-21 from December 1. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the classes will be held online.

To start with, the colleges will be holding orientation classes (induction programme) for about one week or 10 days where students will be familiarised with the college. The induction programme will be followed by regular classes.

“We will start online classes for first-year students from December 1. During a meeting held recently, we have asked principals of all affiliated colleges to gear up for commencement of classes for fresh batch of students and they responded positively. In view of the pandemic, there will be no physical classes until the State government permits for reopening of the colleges,” a senior official said.

Every year, the classes for UG engineering and pharmacy courses begin from August 1. However, this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the State, the TS EAMCET and admissions were delayed. To compensate the loss of working days, the university plans to hold the classes on Sundays besides curtailing the summer vacation.

The senior official made it clear that there would not be any reduction in syllabus in the BTech and BPharmacy courses.

“Though there is a delay in commencement of fresh academic year for newly admitted students, the university will not reduce syllabus in any of the courses. These are professional courses and students have to study everything that has been prescribed in the syllabus. We will have classes even on Sundays and complete syllabus accordingly. Practical classes are being planned at the end of the semester. This time, there will be short or no summer vacation,” the official added.

