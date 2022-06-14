JNTU-H extends TS ECET registration date

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of online applications for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 with a late fee of Rs.500 up to June 23. Earlier, the last date was June 14.

While the hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from July 8, the TS ECET 2022 will be conducted on July 13 for diploma and BSc (Mathematics) degree holders for lateral entry admissions into second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses in the State.