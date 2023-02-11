JNTU-Hyderabad inks MoU with Siddhesh Edutech for upskilling students on IoT

Around 13,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the State will be trained free of cost as part of the programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Siddhesh Edutech Private Limited representing IEEE and C-DAC for upskilling the varsity’s SC and ST students on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Around 13,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the State will be trained free of cost as part of the programme, which will help them improve their skills in IoT technologies and enhance their employability quotient.

The programme is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, C-DAC, NIELIT and IEEE and students will be awarded joint certification by these organisations. The university has asked all colleges to encourage students to register for the programme as there were no financial requirements.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Rector Prof. A Govardhan, Registrar Prof. Manzoor Hussain and Siddhesh Edutech Private Limited Director Gowtham Das among others.