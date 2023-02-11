US-based tsQs Inc announces its offshore centre in Hyderabad

tsQs Inc VP Sridhar Bojja said we intend to go for campus recruitments and expand our offshore footprint to the neighbouring States as well.

Hyderabad: tsQs Inc, a Texas-based software testing services firm, announced setting up of its offshore centre in Hyderabad.

tsQs realised the importance of quality engineering in the software development life cycle and identified software testing tools that will help clients deliver better quality products at reduced costs, said tsQs Inc Vice-President (Quality Engineering) Sridhar Bojja.

tsQs aims to eliminate duplicity in testing, boost automation and reusability at decreased time and costs. “Owing to the ongoing projects and those in the pipeline, we have a huge need for quality assurance engineers. We intend to go for campus recruitments and expand our offshore footprint to the neighbouring States as well. Our idea is to grow to over 100 offshore resources in 2023,” Sridhar said.