JNU to issue merit lists for PG admissions on August 17

By PTI Published Date - 04:54 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is likely to issue the first merit lists for admission to postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on August 17, officials said.

The application process is underway and will conclude on August 10. “Thereafter, the first merit lists across programmes will be issued on August 17,” a varsity official said. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats will be conducted from August 18 and August 21.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24. The second list will be published on August 25. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of the seat of the second list and supernumerary seat will be conducted from August 25 to 28.

The physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates will be done on September 5,6,8, 13 and 13. The final list will be released on September 19.

The admission process will conclude on September 29, 2023. The university is taking admission based on CUET (PG)-2023.