Job fair in Hyderabad on November 12

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:40 AM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: A job fair is being held at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank, on Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm.

Those with a minimum qualification of 10th and also Graduates with or without any prior experience can participate in the job fair, a press release said.

Organised by Mannan Khan Engineer, Chairman Deccan Blasters, the job fair is associated with Quebec Overseas and supported By ASM infra properties and Developers.

For more details interested candidates can contact 8374315052.