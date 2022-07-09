Job openings in Telangana High Court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to 65 posts of court masters/personal secretaries to judges and registrars in the service of the High Court.

The applicants must have a degree in arts or science or commerce or the law of a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act or a State Act or from any institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other degree equivalent to such qualification.

Candidates should also have passed the government technical examination with a speed of 180 words per minute (wpm) in English shorthand. However, candidates who have passed 150 wpm in the English shorthand test, can also apply.

The applicants must have completed the age of 18 years and must have not completed the age of 34 years as of July 1, 2022. There is a maximum age limit relaxation of five years in respect of SCs, STs or aboriginal tribes in agency areas, BCs/EWS. In the case of persons with disabilities, the age relaxation is 10 years.

Selection is done on the basis of the merit secured in the skill test and interview. Candidates will have a shorthand English test for 180 wpm (three minutes duration) and 150 wpm (four minutes duration) besides transcription to be done on computers within 40 and 45 minutes respectively. The said skill test will be conducted for 80 marks and the interview is for 20 marks.

Candidates who qualify in the shorthand English examination comprising dictation and transcription will be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:13 of notified/available vacancies.

A prescribed application form and instructions can be downloaded from the High Court website http://hc.ts.nic.in. The filled-in application should be sent by speed post/courier duly superscribing on envelop as “Application for the post of court master/personal secretary-2022”, to the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court for the State of Telangana at Hyderabad-500066. The applications should reach the said address on or before July 22 by 5 pm or they can be submitted in person as well.