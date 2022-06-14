‘Joker 2’ to be an exclusive musical sequel

Published Date - 04:49 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: A sequel for the popular DC film ‘Joker’ is in the works. The film is going to be in the format of a musical, and is being co-written by the director and producer of the previous movie, Todd Phillips. The first movie collected nearly $1 billion worldwide, and was nominated for the Oscar Award in 11 different categories.

Last week, Phillips revealed on social media the title of the new project — ‘Joker: Folie à deux’ — the title referencing a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family. It was also reported that the film would be a musical.

Users on Twitter had a mixed reaction on this bizarre announcement. Most failed to see how a musical would be an adequate follow-up to the dark story established in the first part. One user quipped, “can’t wait to see Joaquin sing bad romance with lady gaga(sic)” while another commented, “Doing a messed-up crazy musical is something the Joker would do, to be honest.”

The film will be starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, who won the Oscar for best actor in the previous installment. Lady Gaga is in early talks with Warner Brothers for the role of Harley Quinn. If the deal is finalised, the singer will be joining the DC universe and debuting as a superhero.

— Aishwarya Jain