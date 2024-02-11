Jon Bon Jovi continues recovery after vocal cord surgery

In video footage from the Pollstar event, he explained, "It's been challenging, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who performed a medialization because one of my vocal cords was literally atrophying.

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi said that he’s still on the long road to recovery after undergoing surgery to treat a vocal cord injury.

The Grammy-winning Bon Jovi frontman confirmed that he had a “major reconstructive surgery” on his vocal cords and reflected on the impact it has had on his life during a Pollstar Live panel and a Hulu panel for the Television Critics Association, reports Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialisation because one of my cords was literally atrophying”, he explained in video footage taken at the Pollstar event.

He added: “Sometimes people get nodules — that’s pretty commonplace. Sometimes you (get) deviated septums, and things that (people have) done take (their) toll on (their) cords. The only thing that’s ever been up my nose has been my finger.”

As a result, Bon Jovi said: “It was very difficult, this last decade, to contend with something that was out of my control.”

As per Entertainment Weekly, he then lifted up both of his thumbs to highlight the differences between his vocal cords, saying “the strong one was really taking what was left of the weak one.”

The singer explained that doctors were able to repair the problem by putting a plastic implant in. “For the last almost two years now, I’ve been in this rehab getting it back together,” he said. Now he’s “getting very close” to feeling like himself again.o treat a vocal cord injury.

