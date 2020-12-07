Amjad Ali, sons join Joe’s charity concert

Joining them from India exclusively will be the veteran sarod maestro, Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash.

Joe Walsh, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician and his non-profit veterans’ organisation, VetsAid have announced the initial line up for the annual music festival.

The Eagles guitarist, Walsh will be hosting his fourth annual charity concert, VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays virtually on the 12th of December and will also feature previously unreleased footage from past VetsAid events in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The live stream will feature archival performances from the last three years — including Don Henley, Haim, ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor and Sheryl Crow — as well as new appearances by Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani, Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, James Hetfield and more.

The stacked lineup also includes Ryan Bingham, The 5 Browns, Drew Carey, Kenny Chesney, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Melissa Etheridge, Mary Gauthier, Vince Gill, Haim, Darryl Hall, Ben Harper, Don Henley, Jewel, The Lumineers, Richard Marx, Tim Mcgraw, Brad Paisley, Phillip Phillips, Josh Ritter, Blake Shelton, Jake Shimabukuro, Amanda Shires, Billy Bob Thornton and Steven Van Zandt

Joining them from India exclusively will be the veteran sarod maestro, Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan states, “It’s a great honour to perform for a platform to raise funds and awareness for the still urgent and significant needs of returning soldiers. Through the establishment of VetsAid and its annual benefit concert we offer our love to through music. A great initiative by Joe Walsh!”

