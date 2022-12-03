Jr Ntr and Rajamouli’s adorable Twitter exchange wins netizens’ hearts

When the New York Film Critics Circle announced that SS Rajamouli had won the best director award for the movie ‘RRR’, Jr. NTR took to Twitter to congratulate the blockbuster director.

Hyderabad: The ‘RRR’ team is currently enjoying a feast as they toast to the movie’s success. The film and its crew are currently winning incredible honours, which is reason enough for all fans and supporters of the movie to rejoice and celebrate.

When the New York Film Critics Circle announced that SS Rajamouli had won the best director award for the movie ‘RRR’, Jr. NTR took to Twitter to congratulate the blockbuster director. Jr NTR tweeted, “Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli . This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along.”

Responding to this tweet, Rajamouli replied, “Haha. Small correction Tarak… Beginning of *OUR JOURNEY…. 🙂 (sic).”

Jr. NTR and Rajamouli keep reminding us of the virtues of friendship and workaholism. There are so many fascinating things about the duo that make it easy to see how devoted they are to one another. Jr. NTR follows only Rajamouli on Twitter, demonstrating the strong bond they share. He also calls Rajamouli by the nickname Jakkanna, which quickly gained popularity and most people began using it as well.

Their supporters are now resharing the news on various social media platforms and enjoying their exchange on the microblogging platform. The adorable interaction between the two generated a lot of discussion on Twitter. One user wrote, “Jai NTR , Jai Rajamouli Their Bonding always be next level Jai NTR Jai Rajamouli Their Bonding always be next level, (sic)”.

Another wrote, “Thank you, @tarak9999 anna. 4 years of your effort, the excellent portrayal of the innocent tribe role of Bheem is the key advantage to reach a global audience, and it helped @ssrajamouli win an international award. Really proud of you Both.(sic).”