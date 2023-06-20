Jr NTR associates with Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Ever since the epic success of RRR, Jr NTR now has a lot of brands on his list for which he has become the face of the Indian market.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has got a global craze with RRR. Ever since he took part in the Oscars, many big brands started running after him for their commercials. The actor now has a lot of brands on his list for which he has become the face of the Indian market. These brands and companies range from local to national and international.

Recently, Jr NTR did commercials for brands like Licious, Appy Fizz and McDonald’s. Now, one more gets added to this list, and this time, it’s about jewellery.

Jr NTR now becomes the face of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Today, the PROs of Tollywood shared the pictures of Jr NTR from the brand shoot recently. They also stated that the actor is the new brand ambassador of Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Earlier, Alia Bhatt used to be the celebrity face of Malabar. Now, he joined Alia Bhatt to promote Malabar.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Devara. Koratala Siva is making the film. Devara will release on April 5, 2024.