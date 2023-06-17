Kiara Advani joins Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in ‘War 2’

Kiara Advani has been roped in by Aditya Chopra for the spy thriller 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr

07:20 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has been roped in by Aditya Chopra for the spy thriller ‘War 2’ starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

A source said: “Kiara Advani fits the bill to the T as far as YRF Spy Universe and ‘War 2’ is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’, and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high.

“Look at the superstars who have graced this Universe. It’s the most coveted film Universe in India that stars the biggest superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Aditya Chopra taking her for ‘War 2’ loudly signifies that.”

The source also said that ‘War 2’ right now has the ‘hottest’ cast.

“You have three superstars like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in the film! Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing ‘War 2’! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this Universe and how Ayan and Adi present her in ‘War 2’.”

