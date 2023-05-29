Jr NTR gets stronger for Devara

Jr NTR has beefed up for his 30th film Devara under the direction of Koratala Siva. Saif Ali Khan is playing the villain in this flick.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Jr NTR has bulked up his muscles for his upcoming film Devara. Devara is Jr NTR’s 30th film. Siva Koratala is the director of the film. We have witnessed Tarak in a never seen avatar in Devara in the recently released first look. Along with the costumes and looks, something that surprised everyone is Tarak’s muscular transformation.

Jr NTR started focusing much on his physical look from Aravinda Samatha. And then what we witnessed in RRR is massive. Now Jr NTR is taking a step further and is turning out to look like a beast for Devara.

Tarak is putting in a lot of effort for his physical looks for Devara. He is working even on a holiday. Devara shooting completed a couple of schedules and the makers took a break from production now for a few days. Jr NTR is on a small trip during these holidays. But he didn’t take a break from his workout. Instead, he is putting in additional effort as he gets to rest for the remaining day with no shoot.

Devara will release on April 5, 2024. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are producing the film. Jhanvi Kapoor is the lead actress. Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist of the film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

– Kiran