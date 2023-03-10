Jr NTR shines at Paramount Pictures In Los Angeles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, the so-called man of masses for his intense and mass performance in RRR, goes global after the film’s global success. The audience across the world fell in love with Jr NTR’s performance as Komaram Bheem in RRR. It is known to us all that Jr NTR is going to be a part of the Oscar ceremony along with his teammates Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and MM Keeravaani in a couple of days. Jr NTR flew to the USA this week, and the welcome for the actor was very great there. However, Jr NTR started taking part in the promotions and other events as soon as he stepped in the USA.

Jr NTR was recently invited to Paramount Pictures to shine there as a part of the South Asian excellence at the Oscars. The mass actors shone there in class costumes. His looks and styling have caught the attention of the organizers, media, and general public. Also, Jr NTR has received a grand welcome from the organizers of the Oscars in Los Angeles, California.

Besides participating very actively in the Oscars promotions, Jr NTR also revealed that it’s not just him or the RRR team that’s going to walk on the red carpet of the Oscars in a couple of days. He mentioned that the entire Indian nation and the pride of the nation are going to walk on the red carpet of the Oscars along with the RRR team. Jr NTR also stated that the Oscar win would be dedicated to Indian cinema and Indian film lovers.

