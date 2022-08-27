Jr NTR to grace Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 2

Hyderabad: As the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ draws closer, the makers of the film are making sure that promotions are in full swing. According to the social media page of the film, a grand event has been planned for the film in Hyderabad.

And there’s more to it. The RRR star Jr NTR will be joining the Brahmastra team at the pre-release event. Announcing the news, the official Instagram handle of ‘Brahmastra’ shared a specially curated video of Jr NTR.

The caption read “Gear up for a MASS-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES of Indian Cinema, @jrntr will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmāstra as the Chief Guest on September 2nd in Hyderabad #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra”

Based on the caption, the grand pre-release event will take place on September 2, at Ramoji Film City, from 6 pm onwards. The video quickly went viral on the internet, with many Jr. NTR fans anticipating his presence in the event.

Recently, the team of Brahmastra was joined by SS Rajamouli and Akkineni Nagarjuna in Chennai. The RRR director is presenting the film in the southern states.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is gearing up for its worldwide release on September 9. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

