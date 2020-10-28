Jubilation of owning ‘dignity house’ in Hyderabad

Over 100 families at Kattela Mandi on Nampallu main road handed over 2 BHKs under Dignity housing programme

Hyderabad: Their smiles say it all. Having gone through tough times for the last several years, they are finally stepping into their own homes amidst jubilation and happiness.

The joy of over 100 families at Kattela Mandi knew no bounds this Dasara after the government handed over keys of their spanking new double bedroom houses as part of the Dignity Housing programme. The old and dilapidated houses and thatched huts colony on the Nampally main road have now made way for swanky, colourful and spacious 2BHK houses.

“It still feels like a dream for me. Moving from a thatched hut into a double bedroom house without paying a single penny is nothing but a dream,” says 65-year-old P Laxmi Bai, one of the beneficiaries.

Apart from living in dilapidated structures, the fear of being vacated by governments in the past used to haunt the residents here. “Every time, a new government came to power, they used to inspect the structures and direct us to vacate the houses, citing structural stability. This was leaving us worried a lot,” says 68-year-old Jayamma, another resident.

“But this time, the Telangana government gave us pattas and the spacious double bedroom houses have been constructed as promised,” says Jayamma, who has been living in the colony for decades.

Under the Dignity Housing programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) constructed 120 dwelling units in 11 blocks spread over 1.17 acres. The project was taken up at a cost of Rs 9.3 crore.

“Four years back, when officials directed us to vacate the houses, initially, there were apprehensions. But after pattas were handed over and the construction commenced, all our worries were put to rest,” says Ambika, adding that it is an emotional day for many households as they prepare to begin a new chapter in life.

“I can still recall the problems of paying Rs 6,000 rent for a small single bedroom house. The joy of stepping into a new double bedroom house, that too our own, on Dasara can not be explained in words,” beams Raja Kumari, another resident of the colony.

Allotment procedure

The beneficiaries were identified by the Revenue department. Among the 120 houses, 113 beneficiaries were living here prior to the commencement of constructing double bedroom houses. The draw of lots for allotment of houses in different floors was conducted by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and District Collector Swetha Mohanthy on Monday in the presence of residents to ensure transparency, said GHMC Superintending Engineer Venkatdas Reddy.

To avoid duplication, the Aadhaar card number was being synchronised with the data. All the beneficiaries were identified transparently and the remaining beneficiaries will also be identified shortly, said Nampally Tahsildar K Rama Krishna.

Pattas, allotment for Ghode Ki Khabar residents on Wednesday

Owners of 192 double bedroom houses at Ghode Ki Khabar will be handed over pattas and the keys of their houses on Wednesday. Spread over 2.23 acres, the houses were constructed in six blocks in a G plus three floors pattern. The project was taken up at a cost of Rs 14.88 crore.

