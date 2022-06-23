Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Bail application of suspects dismissed

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:44 AM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: The four juvenile suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case filed bail petitions in court on Wednesday. The court, however, dismissed the applications.

The counsel for the suspects argued before the court that all of them should be granted bail as after their police custody ended, they were sent back to the juvenile home. However, the police opposed the petitions on the grounds that the suspects might threaten the victim or other witnesses in the case if granted bail. Their bail application was dismissed.