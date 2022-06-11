Jubilee Hills rape case: Potency test held on minor suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: The five minor suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case were on Saturday questioned for around one hour after which they were taken for the mandatory potency test at the Osmania General Hospital.

Six persons, including the five minors, are in police custody following orders of court. The investigation officer in the case, Banjara Hills ACP M Sudharshan, questioned the suspects about their role and involvement in the sexual assault on the 17-year-old girl. It is learned that the suspects were giving contradictory statements to the police about their role and blaming each other. The police had questioned them separately.

The police, who said the suspects were taken to Osmania General Hospital where a potency test was conducted on them, said the report of the test is part of collecting evidence against the suspects and is mandatory in any case of sexual assault.

The police are also likely to talk to the victim to find out whether there were others involved in helping the suspects escape after the incident came into public domain after a case was booked.

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a car at an isolated place at Jubilee Hills on May 28. She had gone to a pub to attend a non-alcoholic party when the suspects took her along with them on the pretext of dropping her home. They then took her to a bakery and from there to the isolated spot, where they allegedly took turns to rape her.

Also read: Jubilee Hills gang-rape: All suspects held