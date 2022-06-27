Jubilee Hills rape case: Test identification parade of suspects conducted on Monday

Hyderabad: A Test Identification Parade (TIP) of all six suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case was conducted at the Central Prison Chanchalguda and Juvenile home on Monday.

“The identification parade was held in presence of the magistrate and other officials concerned. The victim was taken to the place along with her guardians and her statement was recorded by the magistrate,” a senior police official said.

The police had written to the court for permission for conducting the parade as the victim had told the police that she had met the suspects for the first time and said she could recognize them.

Meanwhile, the police have filed a petition for conducting a DNA test on all the six suspects involved in the case. “We are awaiting the permission of the court. Once we get it, the samples will be collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA analysis,” said the official.

The minor girl was gang-raped by the six persons, including five juveniles, on May 28, after she went to attend a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills. The suspects, on the pretext of dropping her home, took her to a bakery and later to an isolated place where they took turns to rape her.