Judicial panel writes letters to officials involved in power projects, PPA

The panel informed that it had finalised the Terms of Reference of the inquiry for inviting public views of the persons and organisations in connection with the matter under the probe.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Judicial Panel headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy to probe the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous government on Sunday wrote letters to officials involved in the decision making of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh government and Bhadradri and power sector asking them to put forward their version and roles played by them in these projects.

The State government has asked the panel to submit its report within 100 days. The panel is probing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Telangana and Chhattisgarh governments to supply 1000 MW of power to Telangana and the details pertaining to the award of contract for Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Stations.

The panel held its first meeting on April 7 under the chairmanship of Justice Narasimha Reddy and collected information with regard to the three issues.

Principal Secretary (Energy) SAM Rizvi and senior officials of TS Transco & Genco and energy department officials attended the meeting.