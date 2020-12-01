Junior college principal from Nizamabad dies in road accident

Srikanth (49), principal of Sri Medhavi Junior College in Nizamabad city, was on his way to the college from his Namdeevwada home when the accident occured

Nizamabad: A private junior college principal died on the spot when his two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Srikanth (49), principal of Sri Medhavi Junior College in Nizamabad city, was on his way to the college from his Namdeevwada home when the accident occured. A speeding sand truck hit his vehicle on Kanteshwar-Madhava Nagar bypass road.

Srikanth is survived by wife and two daughters. Dichpally police registered a case and are inquiring into the incident.

