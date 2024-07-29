Justin Bieber gently holds wife Hailey’s baby bump

Los Angeles: Pop star Justin Bieber, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of his first child with his model wife Hailey, shared a touching video.

In the reel, Justin is seen standing behind Hailey, lovingly holding her blossoming baby bump, while she gently strokes her belly.

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker looks relaxed in casual attire, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a green beanie.

Hailey, on the other hand, exudes elegance in a figure-hugging white dress with ruffles, complemented by sunglasses, a diamond-encrusted “B” pendant, and gold hoop earrings.

Although the video was shared without a caption, fans speculated in the comments that the couple might be expecting a boy.

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker got engaged to longtime friend Hailey in 2018 after briefly dating from 2015 to 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in 2018.

In the same year, Justin had confirmed his marriage with the model.

In May 2024, Justin announced through an Instagram post that they are expecting their first child.

On June 5, Hailey shared a mirror selfie showcasing her baby bump.

Her skincare brand posted a carousel of pictures on their Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pregnant founder, reports People magazine.

In the mirror selfie, Hailey could be seen showing off her belly and chic maternity style.

She posed with her hand on her hip, wearing off-white, wide-leg pants and an elongated tube top set.