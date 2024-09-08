Heavy rains and flash flood alerts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Coastal areas including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and the Godavari districts have experienced localized flooding due to up to 200 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the depression is moving northward, impacting northern Andhra Pradesh and northeastern Telangana. Heavy rainfall is forecasted to continue in the region until September 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 02:50 PM

Hyderabad: The depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, causing torrential rains and triggering flood warnings in northern Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha.

Coastal regions like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and the Godavari districts have been inundated with up to 200 mm of rainfall, leading to localized flooding.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression has been moving northward, further affectiing the north regions of AP and north-east Telangana. Heavy rainfall is expected in the region until September 11.

Flash floods and waterlogging in urban areas, with squally winds, reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h, will persist along the coast until September 10. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the seas, with rough conditions forecast in the Bay of Bengal until September 11.

The IMD further predicts that the deep depression will move towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the evening or night of September 9.

The system will then proceed west-northwest, bringing heavy rains and squally winds to Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and north Chhattisgarh over the following two days.

Authorities have issued warnings about traffic disruptions, landslides, and damage to crops. Farmers are advised to drain excess water from fields and provide mechanical support to crops where possible. Further updates will be issued as the weather system progresses across the region.