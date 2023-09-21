Justin Trudeau refused ‘presidential suite’ at hotel during G20 Summit: Sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, refused to stay at the presidential suite

By ANI Published Date - 10:35 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, refused to stay at the presidential suite, and stayed at a regular room in the same hotel, informed sources.

Notably, presidential suites are specially designed by Indian security agencies as per security protocols and every global leader Trudeau stayed at the Lalit Hotel in the national capital during his stay for the G20 Summit.

However, despite being offered a presidential suite, his delegation refused to stay there and instead stayed at a regular room in the same hotel, sources said.

Every global leader who had come to India for the G20 was provided VVIP hotels with the presidential suite, with complete security protocols.

According to sources, Trudeau’s delegation told Indian security agencies that this decision is being taken due to cost considerations. However, the Indian agencies have said that there is no information about the exact reason behind Trudeau’s staying in a normal room.

Notably, this was not the only irregular episode from Trudeau’s visit to India.

The Canadian PM was scheduled to depart from India on September 10, however, he had to extend his stay after a technical snag on his Airbus plane.

According to sources, the Indian side had offered services of aircraft ‘Air India One’ to Canadian PM Trudeau and his delegation to fly back, after coming to know about the delay in the departure of the Canadian PM and accompanying delegation due to the glitch in their special aircraft.

However, the Canadian side declined the offer and instead chose to wait for the backup aircraft, sources said. Finally, Trudeau was able to depart from India only on September 12.

Meanwhile, the tensions between India and Canada heightened on Monday, after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar a designated terrorist in India. This was followed by Canada expelling an Indian diplomat from the country.

India rejected the allegations made by Canada, dubbing them as “absurd” and “motivated” and in a reciprocal move also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat from the country on Tuesday. Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.